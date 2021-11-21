Danny Ray McCarty

Danny “Deacon Dan” McCarty of Bend, Ore., after an eight-year battle with bladder cancer, went to heaven surrounded by family Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
Born Aug. 19, 1956, in Delano, Calif., to John and Alice (Riggins) McCarty. He grew up in California, Oregon and Idaho. (Self proclaimed and sibling affirmed as “mom’s favorite.”) He attended four years at Timberline High School in Weippe, graduating in 1974. Danny remained friends with many of his classmates.
He met the love of his life at 13 years old and married her Oct. 25, 1975. Danny and Donita (Long) were married for 46 years. Nov. 27, 1976, they happily welcomed a son Daniel Aaron and June 23, 1980, they completed their family with the birth of their daughter Deena D’Neah.
Danny started in the wood industry at 14 with the Forest Service. He built his career by working for Gene Swift Logging and Craftwall Homes (9 years). He was also an extremely skilled loader operator. Before retiring, Danny worked for Jim Hoffman at Hoffman Logging and Cedar products as a loader operator/millwright for 25 years. In those 25 years, Jim grew from Danny’s boss to one of his closest friends. While working at Hoffman’s Danny was featured in Loggers World magazine.
Whatever Danny did, he did it with his whole heart. Whether it was gardening, fishing, singing, playing instruments (guitar, mandolin, drums), hunting, loving his family, caring for the farm animals, his donkey Zeke, his fish and birds, woodworking, carving or inventing something amazing out of nothing ... he gave it his all. Danny had many things he was passionate about, but when he rededicated his life to Jesus Memorial Day 2006, reaching others for Christ became his No. 1. He often used the phrase “preach the gospel, use words when necessary,” he did just that. He lived a life that said Jesus all over it but rarely had to say a word ... however, when he did, it was pure, kind, gentle, wisdom. Danny and Donita had a heart for youth and were youth leaders at New Harvest Church in Pe Ell, Wash., for five years.
They moved to Bend, Ore., Sept. 1, 2013, to live close to their kids and grandkids (he and his kids all have homes that share 10 acres). Soon after the move, Danny was diagnosed with stage 4 bladder cancer, Dec. 31, 2013. He decided to fight and boy did he ever. Eight years we will never take for granted.
In his last years, Danny found great purpose as “farm manager” and resident handyman. He helped with every crazy idea his family had from craft projects to home remodels to building an entire shop. He was quite offended if they didn’t ask for his expert help ... jobs were created to the very end so that Danny knew he was needed. There isn’t a place his family sees daily that Danny didn’t touch with his own strong, gentle hands.
Danny was preceded in death by his father Reverend John McCarty, mother Alice (Riggins) McCarty, father-in-law Harold (Doc) Long, sister Victoria, nephew Robbie Stamper, brother-in-law Rob Thornton and niece Jennifer Brink (and her fiancé Jeff Nelson).
He is survived by his wife Donita (Long) McCarty, son Daniel (wife Erica, children Cassie and Maddie), daughter Deena (husband Jason, children Ava and Tate). He left behind seven siblings Pat (Sandi), Mike (Lou), Debbie (Bob), Tim, Alan, Becky (Vern), Dale (Cora); also his mother-in-law Barb Long, brothers-in-law Wayne Long and Doug Long, sister-in-law Kathy Brink (Ed) and many nieces, nephews (plus great and great-great-nieces and nephews) his bonus girls Jammie and Faith.
In lieu of flowers, please find the Facebook page “Danny McCarty...continued” to donate to a cause Danny was passionate about, hear more of his story and memorial info.