Danny Nathan Tate

Danny N. Tate, 77, a resident of Sagle, Idaho, and formerly of Palouse passed away at his lake home on Bottle Bay (Lake Pend Oreille), Idaho, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Danny was born June 14, 1945, in Spokane to Harold H. and Lucile (Harrington) Tate. He joined one older brother, Wayne S. Tate. The family moved to Moscow briefly and then to Pullman. Danny graduated from Pullman High School in 1963. He served in the Washington and Idaho national guards.
Starting in high school, Danny joined his father in the painting trade. He was fully trained through the painters union apprenticeship and journeyman programs, eventually becoming a master. He worked with his father doing several large commercial projects in Idaho and Washington. He was proud of painting the “Long Bridge” (now walking bridge) over Lake Pend Oreille initially and one more time before it was retired. He eventually started Dan Tate Painting and started painting and wallcovering Bon Marché and the Macy’s department stores for over 30 years — over 24 stores.
Danny and Susan (Stark) Tate were married on Sept. 2, 1967. In 1972, their son, Kirk, was born and their daughter, Tammy, joined her brother in 1974. They first lived in Pullman and then moved to rural property outside of Palouse. For over 45 years, they enjoyed a view of Kamiak Butte and Moscow Mountain. They moved to Bottle Bay in 2017.
Danny enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding horses on pack trips. At Bottle Bay, he enjoyed fishing and scouring for wood, cutting and splitting the wood for winter heat. He was still doing it a couple of hours a day. He enjoyed visiting and spending time with the great group of people at the “Church of the Wild Wood.” He also enjoyed several different breeds of dogs over the years — Brittany spaniels, corgis and finally a Shiba Inu (Ed).
Survivors include his wife, Sue; daughter Tammy Hill (Graham), of Boise; daughter-in-law Sierra Summer Tate, of Lewiston; grandchildren Jasmine Tate and Max Tate, of Lewiston, and James Hill and Jeff Hill, of Boise. He is also survived by his brother, Wayne Tate (Carol), of Pullman, and nephew Mike Tate. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Kirk Wayne Tate; and his nieces Pam and Jodi.
A memorial will be held in the future. Donations to any cancer support organization would be appreciated.
A special memorial covered-dish dinner is being arranged at the Newman Center and Church (Church of the Wild Wood) in Sagle on Sunday, Oct. 9, right after services at about 11:30 a.m.