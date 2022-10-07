Danny Nathan Tate

Danny N. Tate, 77, a resident of Sagle, Idaho, and formerly of Palouse passed away at his lake home on Bottle Bay (Lake Pend Oreille), Idaho, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Danny was born June 14, 1945, in Spokane to Harold H. and Lucile (Harrington) Tate. He joined one older brother, Wayne S. Tate. The family moved to Moscow briefly and then to Pullman. Danny graduated from Pullman High School in 1963. He served in the Washington and Idaho national guards.

