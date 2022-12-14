Danny Marvin Brown

Danny Marvin Brown, 75, of Fraser, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Danny was born on March 2, 1947, to Marvin and Clarabell Brown in Orofino. He lived his whole life in Fraser, except for the four years he attended Lewis-Clark State College in Lewison. He grew up on the family farm with his dad and mom and his three siblings, Nancy Borders, Robert Brown and Neil Brown. Danny married his high school sweetheart, Donna Thornton, on June 1, 1968, and they have lived a wonderful, married life for 54 years. In that time, they had five children, Brad Brown, Cory Brown, Kevin Brown, Derek Brown and Danette McIntosh. Danny was known to be honest, reliable, strong, a tough businessman and, most importantly, a family man.