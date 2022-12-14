Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..
Danny Marvin Brown, 75, of Fraser, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
Danny was born on March 2, 1947, to Marvin and Clarabell Brown in Orofino. He lived his whole life in Fraser, except for the four years he attended Lewis-Clark State College in Lewison. He grew up on the family farm with his dad and mom and his three siblings, Nancy Borders, Robert Brown and Neil Brown. Danny married his high school sweetheart, Donna Thornton, on June 1, 1968, and they have lived a wonderful, married life for 54 years. In that time, they had five children, Brad Brown, Cory Brown, Kevin Brown, Derek Brown and Danette McIntosh. Danny was known to be honest, reliable, strong, a tough businessman and, most importantly, a family man.
In his youth, you would find Danny playing baseball, basketball and working on his 4-H projects. He was the 4-H Idaho State Tractor Driving Champion in 1963, where he got to compete in the national contest in Bismarck, N.D. Danny gained all his knowledge driving tractors from working on the farm from a young age. He was a very talented and smooth equipment operator of all kinds — dozer, truck driver, trailer backing skills, logging truck, school bus — and was also a decent welder and mechanic.
After graduating from Weippe High School in 1965, he then went to college at LCSC and majored in education. While attending college, Danny lettered playing baseball for LCSC as a first baseman. He was an excellent batter and was able to hit several home runs when he batted. Because of his short height, he never looked like the power hitter he was. Danny graduated with a degree in education in 1970.
After graduating, Danny and Donna moved back to Fraser and built their first home from the ground up, on Lower Fords Creek Road. At that time, Danny worked at Weippe Elementary School as a fourth grade teacher and he taught there for five years. In 1972, Danny took the responsibility of the family farm. In 1976, Danny and Donna then built their forever dream home from the ground up on Cottonwood Road, very near to his mom and dad’s place. Danny was an excellent forward-thinking farmer and was always looking into new and innovative ways to farm. In the late 1980s, Danny pioneered no-till in Clearwater County, being the first producer in the county to go from 100% conventional tillage to 100% no-till. It was the turning point of Brown Farms growth. He perfected dealing with bulk fertilizer, home storage of grain and using large trucks and trailers on the farm. In 1993, Danny was awarded Conservationist of the Year, given by Clearwater Soil and Water Conservation District.
When Danny’s sons Cory and Derek Brown came back to work at Brown Farms, Danny and Donna were able to get away and go on many RV and motorhome trips together. They traveled the Southwest states, the Pacific Coast states and Canada. One of his favorite trips was going to Yellowstone. Danny and Donna thoroughly enjoyed taking their motorhome to camp with family and visiting their kids and grandkids. For their 50th wedding anniversary, there was a party held for them at Ponderosa State Park in McCall. We all camped there together and that was the last camping trip Danny was able to go on. It was a wonderful day.
Danny also now had time to indulge in some of his hobbies, including woodworking. Danny had previously built a full bedroom set in high school and was very skilled in woodworking. He built quality wood furniture that is now in their house and he also built several pieces that he gave as gifts to his kids and grandkids. He also enjoyed spending time in some canyon land he owns, where he dug a pond and built roads and a place for campers to park. Danny and Donna would take the Kubota down in the canyon and pick berries, work on the pond, fish and would enjoy when friends and family members could join them there.
Danny loved when his kids and grandkids came to visit. He was especially proud of the indoor pool that was added to the house in 2009 and he always said that he had it built for his grandkids. Another special thing he would do for his grandkids is let them pick a candy bar from his stash when they would leave to enjoy on the car rides home. He was also very instrumental in some of his grandkids taking 4-H steers, because of all the time and effort he put into his kids taking their steers to the fair. Danny also delighted in watching his kids and grandkids open their presents on Christmas morning.
To much of his family’s surprise, Danny decided to get a puppy in 2006. We never thought he was a dog person, but we were so wrong. He has had two dogs, Sophie and Rosie, and they both adored Danny and we all thought it was so funny how attached to his dogs he had gotten.
Danny was very happy and content with his life on the farm in Fraser. When asked if he was ever sorry for not traveling the world more, he would say, “Why travel when I have one of the best views from my window and your mom can cook just as good as any restaurant?” Both statements are so very true.
Danny is survived by his wife, Donna Brown, son Cory Brown, son Kevin Brown and daughter-in-law Katy Brown, son Derek Brown and daughter-in-law Caresse Brown, daughter Danette McIntosh and son-in-law Josh McIntosh, sister Nancy Borders, brother Neil Brown and 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Deceased family members are father Marvin Brown, mother Clarabell Brown, brother Robert Brown and son Brad Brown.