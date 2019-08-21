Danny Jo Smolinski, 55, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, from his long battle with cancer and kidney disease.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl D. Smolinski. He is survived by two sons, Joshua and Tyrel Smolinski; daughter Savanna Jo Smolinski; grandson Everett Houser; his father, Jerry Smolinski; a brother, Micheal Smolinski and Cheryl; nephew Dereck Smolinski; and niece Amber Putnam; also his girlfriend, Teresa Walker.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and baseball. At this time, there will be no service.