Daniel Walker Welch was born June 13, 1957. He passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his home in Clarkston.
As he flies on the wings of an angel, he will be joined by his father, four siblings and his two baby boys.
He is survived by his mother, Peggy Klein; his sister, Linda Fee, and Alan Fee; his children, Joshua Welch, Tabitha and Tedi LaBelle and Tanner Sidwell; his five grandchildren; one uncle; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He lived his life to his fullest and fought with every breath for the people who he loved.
He was a loving father to his four living children, he was the best uncle a kid could ever ask for, a loving son, brother and friend. He loved drawing, listening to music and watching his favorite TV shows.
He will be forever missed, loved and never forgotten.