Daniel Thomas Byrne Jr., 73, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at home in Orofino, surrounded by his loved ones.
Born in San Francisco, Dan was the son of Daniel Thomas Byrne Sr. and Ellen Byrne (Flesher). He graduated high school in Mill Valley, Calif., in 1967, graduated from Humboldt State University in 1971, and also attended classes at University of Idaho in 1975.
Growing up in California, Dan fondly remembered running the hills of Tennessee Valley, canoeing in the San Francisco Bay and hiking, hunting and camping in the Sierras. After college, he moved to Idaho, where he was able to pursue his interests in hunting, hiking and photography.
Dan met his wife, Jenne (Jasper), in Orofino, and they eventually moved down to California, where they lived for 30 years. They had two children. As a family, they enjoyed hiking, camping and going on road trips to visit family in Idaho.
Dan worked for many years with the Bureau of Land Management in Fire Suppression and Dispatch, then as a Realty Specialist. He retired in 2011, when he and Jenne moved back to Orofino.
Dan is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jenne; his son, Brian of Orofino; his daughter, Bonnie of Coeur d’ Alene; and his sister, Linda Scott (Ed Baldus) of Lewiston.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Ellen Byrne and his brother Michael Byrne.