Daniel Stephen Emerich passed away at his home in North Carolina on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the age of 71. Dan was born July 1, 1951, in Lewiston. He was the first-born son of Robert and Zadie Emerich. He spent his school years progressing through the Lewiston school system, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1969.
As a young man, Dan discovered his love of the arts. He started playing music in the grade school band and soon mastered the clarinet and saxophone. He played cello, guitar and bass beautifully, and spent his adult life sharing his gift of music by playing in rock bands, jazz bands, orchestras, musical theater and quartets. Dan’s love of theater blossomed in high school. He acted in many high school, college and civic theater plays. His mother, Zadie, especially loved his portrayal of Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof” performed at the Lewiston Civic Theatre and attended the show multiple times to watch her son act and sing on stage.
Dan attended Lewis-Clark State College and after graduating, his passion took him to New York. He spent several years performing on stage as an actor and musician. He then moved to Los Angeles, where he worked at the American Theater of Arts learning to develop the art of set design. This encouraged him to return to Lewiston to work on his master’s degree in fine arts at the University of Idaho. While pursuing his Masters, he traveled to Russia to design and build the set for the stage play of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.” Dan taught at Lewis-Clark State College and then became the artistic director of the civic theater.
Dan and Debra Thornton Riggs rekindled an old high school friendship and married in 2003. Dan eventually retired to North Carolina as Deb’s work took them back east.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Zadie Emerich. He is survived by his brother and sister-in law, Pat and Nancy Emerich, of Clarkston; his nephews, Bob Emerich, of Lafayette, Ind., and Sam (Mariah) Emerich, of Santa Ana, Calif.; Debra Emerich, Winston-Salem, N.C., and three stepsons, Dustin, Rain and Shane Riggs.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.