Daniel Stephen Emerich

Daniel Stephen Emerich passed away at his home in North Carolina on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the age of 71. Dan was born July 1, 1951, in Lewiston. He was the first-born son of Robert and Zadie Emerich. He spent his school years progressing through the Lewiston school system, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1969.

As a young man, Dan discovered his love of the arts. He started playing music in the grade school band and soon mastered the clarinet and saxophone. He played cello, guitar and bass beautifully, and spent his adult life sharing his gift of music by playing in rock bands, jazz bands, orchestras, musical theater and quartets. Dan’s love of theater blossomed in high school. He acted in many high school, college and civic theater plays. His mother, Zadie, especially loved his portrayal of Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof” performed at the Lewiston Civic Theatre and attended the show multiple times to watch her son act and sing on stage.