Daniel Robert Crooks Sr. was born Sept. 26, 1942, in Oakland, Calif., to Jeanette Fehl-Haber and Neil Crooks. He passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at his home with family by his side in Lewiston.
Dan had a 35-plus-year career at Potlatch Corp. before retirement. He loved camping in the Selway, woodworking and Gonzaga basketball. He is survived by his three children, Daniel Robert Crooks Jr. (Carla), Mike Crooks (Teri) and Danica Hurley (Mike); sisters Linda Aasen (Jim), Diane Fehl-Haber (Jerry) and Donna Dougan (Pat); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
At Dan’s request, his ashes will be spread into the sky atop Indian Hill Lookout above Meadow Creek in the Selway later this year with family and friends.