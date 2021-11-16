The Rev. Daniel R. Olson passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Daniel was born in Phoenix on March 26, 1969, and immediately moved to Columbia Falls, Mont., where he spent most of his childhood until the family moved to California and then settled in Spokane. After graduating from Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Wash., in 1991, he worked and lived in the Tri-Cites area and then relocated to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1993. In 1995 he started his career at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where he remained until his passing.
While attending the United Pentecostal Church of Lewiston (New Life Apostolic Church) and volunteering on the Youth Committee, he met the love of his life, Malynda. Their relationship quickly flourished and they were married Feb. 1, 1997, after her son, Nick, gave his blessing. In the years following they had two children, Jonathan and Hannah.
For many years both Daniel and Malynda were heavily involved with the Youth Ministries at New Life Apostolic Church. Daniel later became the principal and administrator of a private school at NLAC for three years then returned to SJRMC where he became the director of IT. In 2020 he became a licensed minister through the United Pentecostal Church with the desire to move deeper into church ministry. He was a pillar in the church, musician, singer, preacher, teacher, elder, member of the board, adviser in leadership and a mentor to many.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Malynda; his three children, Nick (Crystal), Jonathan and Hannah (Jose); his two grandchildren, Felicity and Everett; his siblings, Kathy, Gary, Terry, Karla, April, Angelisa, Tamika and Dylan; and countless niece and nephews who he was known to as Uncle Danny. He is preceded in death by both his parents, Gerald and JoWana.
A celebration of life for the Rev. Daniel Olson is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at New Life Apostolic Church, 1010 21st Ave., Lewiston.