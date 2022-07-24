The life of Daniel Lowell Marvin, 71, ended on the highway while riding home from Joseph, Ore., accompanied by two of his best friends. He passed away from a tragic motorcycle crash near Sweetwater. His family gathered at his bedside before he succumbed to those injuries Sunday, July 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
He was born March 3, 1951, in Detroit and moved to Clarkston in 1961.
He married Lorna Alcott on Aug. 17, 1969. They had one son, Daniel J. Marvin. Lorna passed away July 26, 1974.
He married Linda Capito on June 1, 1977, and he gained a son, Shawn M. Wilks. He and Linda had another son, Scott R. Marvin. Their marriage ended in divorce Aug. 19, 1986, but they remained forever friends until his passing.
Daniel attended Clarkston High School with the class of 1969 and enlisted in the U.S. Army on Aug. 9, 1971. He completed his GED and Served in Vietnam.
He worked for various construction compan-ies throughout the United States.
He was preceded in death by Madelon M. Welcomb, his birth mother, in 1984; adoptive parents Mary Marvin (Nov. 29, 1990) and Lowell Marvin (Feb. 5 1996); a brother, Andrew Marvin on Aug. 8, 2004; and his wife, Lorna Marvin, on July 26, 1974.
He is survived by sons Daniel J. Marvin (Yolanda) of Tennessee, Scott R. Marvin (Whitney) of Coeur d’Alene, and Shawn M. Wilks, (LynnDee) of Asotin; brother, Chris Bruce (Jean), of Tucson, Ariz., sisters, Patty Shannon and Karen Motz of Tuscon; grandchildren Teryn Gosse, Buddy Glover, Misty Glover, Emalie Wilks, Asher Marvin and Aleia Marvin. He had six great-grandchildren, with another on the way. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and many friends who were like family — you all know who you are.
Daniel was fully alive and free while riding his 2017 Harley Davidson Softtail and had recently completed a very special 6,000-mile trip to several states, revisiting his birthplace and checking in on kids, grandkids, friends and family along the way from Tucson to Tennessee, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana and Olympia. His final dreams were fulfilled upon his passing as his family was finally together. He would have loved seeing his three boys sharing childhood memories and laughter. He surely looked down with a full heart and gave one final grin before venturing on to the streets of gold.
“Ride with the wind dad, we all love you and will keep it together until we see you again ... legends never die.”
Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be spread by his family at a later date.