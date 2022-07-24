Daniel Lowell Marvin

The life of Daniel Lowell Marvin, 71, ended on the highway while riding home from Joseph, Ore., accompanied by two of his best friends. He passed away from a tragic motorcycle crash near Sweetwater. His family gathered at his bedside before he succumbed to those injuries Sunday, July 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

He was born March 3, 1951, in Detroit and moved to Clarkston in 1961.