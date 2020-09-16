On Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, a tragic accident took the life of our little boy. Daniel John Hanson was born Feb. 17, 2015, to Kate Sullivan Harvey and Russell Hanson at Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise, Ore. He lived his too-short life in Enterprise and was loved by family and friends from all over the country.
Daniel spent his early years at Tracy’s Daycare where he was loved and developed some very special friendships. He was fortunate to be in Miss Damiana’s preschool class at Enterprise Elementary last year and was excited about entering kindergarten and becoming a full-time Enterprise Outlaw.
It is impossible to say that Daniel had a favorite activity because he found joy in everything he did. Daniel was so full of life and couldn’t wait for the next adventure. He was an “outdoors child” from infancy and would loudly voice his objections when taken inside. Camping, hiking, four-wheeling, hunting, swimming, fishing, playing in the backyard and just going for walks brought so much happiness. He also really enjoyed watching his older siblings play sports and was looking forward to being on the court, field and wrestling mat someday. His basketball skills were already blossoming.
Describing Daniel’s sweet personality is easy. He was very loving, giving lots of hugs and spontaneously and frequently saying “I love you” to his family. He could be a spitfire and had strong opinions about how things should be. He was also a typical wild 5-year-old who kept us all entertained. One trait that stood out in Daniel was his desire to be helpful. Whether he was working in “Me and Papaw’s garden,” cutting firewood or just helping with chores at home, Daniel took pride in helping others. But most of all, Daniel loved being a big brother. He showed Emma how to play with his trucks and dig in the dirt and taught her everything he knew. He was truly her Best Friend. Although he only had four months with his newest sister, Brynlyn, he spent a lot of time helping take care of her and he lit up whenever she smiled at him.
Daniel’s death leaves behind his Mommy and Daddy, Kate and Justin Harvey; his Papa, Russell Hanson; sisters Madyson, Emma and Brynlyn Harvey and Montana Post; and brothers Joseph and Hunter Harvey. He also left his Mamaw and Papaw, Brenda and John Sullivan; Grandma and Grandpa Wanda and Chris Hanson; and Great-Grandma Mary Howerton. Many extended family members and friends are also feeling the pain of losing our little Daniel.
Daniel’s family has been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support. We want to thank the first responders and hospital staff for their efforts and compassion. Since Daniel’s death, we have been amazed at the food, flowers, visits and other displays of concern from our community and beyond.
We would like to honor Daniel’s memory by establishing a fund to enhance the Enterprise Elementary School’s playground. The school has kindly agreed to allow us to help purchase playground structures more appropriate for preschoolers and include a memorial to Daniel in the installation. Daniel loved every playground he ever experienced and would feel proud to help make his school playground more fun for little kids. Donations can be sent to the “Daniel Hanson Memorial Fund” in care of Community Bank, P.O. Box 399, Enterprise, OR 97828, or dropped off at any branch.