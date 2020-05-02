Daniel James Bosse, of Moscow, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, after a courageous 15-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 78.
Dan was born April 19, 1942, in Moscow, to parents Richard and Martha (Breeden) Bosse. They moved to Spokane when Dan was a year old, where he grew up and attended several Catholic schools and Gonzaga Preparatory High School, until the family moved back to Moscow just before Dan’s senior year. He graduated from Moscow High School in 1960. Dan met his wife, Janice (Peterson) Bosse, while Dan’s sister, Jan, was dating Janice’s brother, Gary. The two were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on May 5, 1962.
Dan began working for the U.S. Post Office shortly after high school, starting as a substitute mail clerk-carrier. He had a long, successful career with the post office and advanced to become Moscow’s first nonpolitical appointed postmaster. He served as postmaster for 16 years and continues to hold the title of Moscow’s longest serving postmaster. He retired from the post office in 1998 after a 37-year career. He began a second career testing various mail sorting systems in major cities across the United States, with Jan often traveling with him, until his retirement in 2011.
Dan was very involved in his community and was the leader in nearly every organization he joined. He was actively involved in many causes and organizations, including the AARP Latah Chapter, National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, National Association of Postmasters of the United States, and Kihei Akahi Timeshare Owners’ Association Board of Directors. He was a member of local chapters of the Loyal Order of Moose, the Elks Lodge and Kiwanis Club, and was once honored as the Kiwanian of the Year. He was a strong supporter of St. Mary’s Catholic school and a member of the St. Mary’s School Board, where he served as president, started the annual Christmas tree sale and was the auctioneer for its inaugural auction. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and served as grand knight and faithful navigator. Throughout his life, he was known for his dedication and determination, and was never one to hesitate in sharing his opinion.
Dan’s favorite interests included golfing, traveling, reading, and woodworking, and he was an avid University of Idaho Vandal fan. Dan and Janice enjoyed many summers boating and cruising on Lake Coeur d’Alene with their children and grandchildren. They often spent winter months in Maui, where they enjoyed lounging on the beaches, hiking the mountains and volcanoes, and could enjoy more golf.
Dan was proud of his achievements and considered his greatest accomplishments to be his 58-year marriage and active involvement with their children as they matured into successful adults.
Dan is survived by his wife, Janice, and their four children, Julie (Lee) Muller, of Spokane, Jerry (Laura Granato) Bosse, of McLean, Va., Jacqueline (Luke) Newcomb, of Houston, and Jami (Bryant) Gilbertson, of Falls Church, Va. He is also survived by his sisters, Jan Peterson, of Pullman, and Sharon Fletcher, of Spokane; and his brothers, Mike Bosse, of Walla Walla, and Rick (Nancy) Bosse, of Moscow. Dan and Janice have eight grandchildren, Leann (Jason) Boekel, Parker Newcomb, Cami (Bobby) Prochaska, Brooke (Michael) Nutter, Rylee Bosse, Brieana Gilbertson, Bryce Gilbertson and Dominic Granato. They have seven great-grandchildren, Neil and McKenzilee Boekel, Chase and Khloe Prochaska, Christopher and Reagan Nutter and Stanley Newcomb.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Douglas; and his parents.
Dan will be laid to rest at the Moscow Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to St. Mary’s School Foundation, P.O. Box 8485, Moscow, ID 83843.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow. Viewing is available between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.