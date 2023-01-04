Daniel J. Mills

Daniel J. Mills, longtime St. John and Oakesdale resident, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Clarkston Health and Rehab Center in Clarkston. He was 80.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Dan’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Oakesdale Community Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will follow at the Oakesdale Cemetery and a luncheon at the Oakesdale Fire Station.