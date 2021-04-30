Daniel J. Haynes, 53

Feb. 23, 1968 - Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Oh babe, how do you put 18 years of love and memories into such a small space? I know you better than anyone and I know you wouldn’t want us to talk about you (you’re shy like that). I love you. I miss you.
A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. May 22 at Granite Lake Park.
“Can’t you see I’m easily bothered by persistence. One step from lashing our at you. You want in, to get under my skin and call yourself a friend. I’ve got more friends like you, what do I do? Run your mouth when I’m not around, it’s easy to achieve; You cry to weak friends that sympathize; Can you hear the violins playing your song? Those same friends tell me your every word; Is there no standard anymore? What it takes, who I am, where I’ve been belong; You can’t be something you’re not; Be yourself, by yourself, stay away from me; A lesson learned in life; Known from the dawn of time; Respect, walk, what did you say? Respect, walk, are you talkin’ to me? Respect, walk, what did you say? Respect, walk; Are you talkin’ to me? Are you talkin’ to me? No way, punk! Walk on Home boy!” — Pantera
With all our love, XOXO — Your wife, kids and grands. “Goodnight drunk, b*****s.”