Dan Goeckner, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at his home in Ferdinand.

Dan was born May 9, 1940, to Lawrence and Henrietta Goeckner in Cottonwood. His entire childhood was spent in Ferdinand, where he graduated from Ferdinand High School in 1958. In 1959, he enlisted in the military and spent four years serving in the United States Army.