Dan Goeckner, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at his home in Ferdinand.
Dan was born May 9, 1940, to Lawrence and Henrietta Goeckner in Cottonwood. His entire childhood was spent in Ferdinand, where he graduated from Ferdinand High School in 1958. In 1959, he enlisted in the military and spent four years serving in the United States Army.
In 1967, he married the love of his life, Rosemary Bies, and they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary earlier this year. Dan resided in the family home, which he built with the aid of his father-in-law in 1968, until his death. Dan and Rosemary welcomed their first son, Shawn, in 1967, and son Jody in 1972, creating a close and complete family.
For 42 years, Dan worked for various businesses servicing the agricultural industry on the Camas Prairie. He enjoyed participating in a bowling league for many years, and later in life he loved to golf with his brother Ted. Dan and Rosemary also enjoyed many years of playing cards with Ted and his wife, Barb. Dan enjoyed sports and he and Rosemary were avid fans of the Gonzaga Bulldogs (Go Zags). Dan’s family was very important to him and he cherished every minute that he was able to spend with them.
He was a loving and generous husband to Rosemary, and a patient and kind father to Shawn and Jody, and an enthusiastic and fun grandfather to his grandchildren and great-grandson. Dan will forever be missed by all who loved him. A quote that seems fitting for his passing is, “Death ends a life, not a relationship.”
Surviving Dan are his wife Rosemary, sons Shawn and wife Vicki, and Jody and wife Sue; grandchildren Garrett Goeckner, Shane Goeckner, Gabrielle Goeckner, and Ka’lynn Joe; and great grandchild, Leighvi Blanco. He is also survived by a brother, Ted Goeckner and wife Barb; brother-in-law Roger Bies; and several nephews and their families.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Henrietta Goeckner; his sister Bonnie Gene Wassmuth and her husband Leonard; and his sister Norene Huntley and her husband Larry.
A private family ceremony will be held in Ferdinand.