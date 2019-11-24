Daniel “Elroy” Lauer, 79, passed away Nov. 20, 2019, in Ellensburg, Wash.
He was born Dec. 14, 1939, to Joseph and Rosemary Arnzen Lauer, in Winona, Idaho.
Elroy attended area schools before starting work for the Hoene Implement Co. He married Shirley Nuttman on June 22, 1963, in Keuterville. Following their marriage, they moved to Grangeville, where he remained. Shirley passed away in 2001.
He worked for Art Smith Logging, G & D Machinery and Lauer Repair and Welding. Elroy was a member of the Eagles and the Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working.
He is survived by his sons: Joe of Ellensburg, Wash., and Kenny of Grangeville; brother J.D. Lauer; and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; his parents; son Roy; and brother Wayne “Tiny” Lauer.
A rosary recitation will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Cottonwood. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. A private family burial will be at Keuterville Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Condolences for the family can be sent to blackmerfuneralhome.com.