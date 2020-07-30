Daniel “Dan” Marvin Scharnhorst, 60, passed away after a long struggle with illness Monday morning, July 27, 2020, at Riverview Residential Home Care in Clarkston.
Dan was born to Cletus and Mary Lou (Whitmore) Scharnhorst on June 11, 1960, in Lewiston. Dan lived his life in Clarkston. He attended Holy Family School and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1978. Dan attended Lewis-Clark State College. He graduated with his associate degree in electronics in 1981 with honors.
After graduation, Dan worked for a pinball repair company named All Day. Throughout his life, Dan had an interest in pinball machines. From there he went on to work at Clearwater Paper, starting as an apprentice electrician. Dan first worked on the pulp and paper side and then transferred to the tissue mill. He finished his apprenticeship in about four years and became a journeyman electrician. Dan later took the test for project planner and he worked as a planner until he became ill. Dan retired in 2011 from Clearwater Paper after working more than 25 years.
Dan married Debbie Earl in 1990. They had two daughters, Kylie and Kari. Dan and Debbie were married 21 years. Dan had fun taking his daughters to the ocean looking for shells and making sandcastles. Dan’s favorite vacation was going to Disney World with the family. While there, he watched the historic launch of the Space Shuttle Discovery as the first post-Columbia flight.
Dan loved to cook, and in 2010, he won third place in the second annual Dance Your Tailgate Off Chili Cook-off. Dan loved his food spicy and collected bottles of hot sauce. Dan also loved to make his own salsa and his daughters said their hands would be stained red for days after peeling all the homegrown tomatoes.
Dan volunteered his skills to help build Christmas displays in Vernon Park and specifically worked on the ice castle. Dan’s secret desire was to be a comedian and he would surprise you with a joke when you thought he was being serious. For pictures, Dan always preferred a grimace instead of a big smile.
Dan enjoyed his home aquarium with his piranha named Fang. Dan married Ramona Hayes in 2012, and they were married for a year.
Dan is survived by his daughters, Kylie (fiance Jason VanGeelkerken) and Kari (Vince) Hamilton; mother Mary Lou; brothers Ken and Glenn (Linda); sisters Carol (Len) Montague and Marilyn (Jeff) Appleford; nephew Steven Scharnhorst; nieces Kadey Jo Scharnhorst and Danielle Appleford; along with multiple cousins.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Cletus Scharnhorst.
A rosary is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston. The funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston, followed by burial at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family School in Clarkston. Special thanks to the staff at Riverview Residential Home Care, Denise Lowe, and Pat and Linda Wolf for their care and support of Dan.