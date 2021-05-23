Daniel “Dan” Lee Spencer, 57, husband of Dena Darlene Russell-Spencer, of Clarkston, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
He was born June 29, 1963, in Walla Walla to Charles “Ed” Spencer and Evelyn “Elaine” Spencer. Dan graduated in 1981 from Clarkston High School, where he enjoyed being a member of the bowling team. His family and friends heard the stories of how he played some very intense games of war ball during P.E.
For many years, he worked as a salesman at Self Service Furniture store in Clarkston and he continued to work there when Heilig-Meyers bought the company. Dan’s extensive knowledge about carpeting and flooring took him to Ziggy’s Home Improvement and Building Supplies store, where his personal touch and exceptional customer service skills often earned him special homemade snacks brought to him by his satisfied customers. Later in life he worked at Benjamin News Group and he finished his employment with Wasem’s Home Medical as a delivery driver and warehouse clerk.
Dan was an accomplished bowler, achieving multiple perfect scores throughout his time spent at Lancer Lanes in Clarkston. He loved to fish, often entering local fishing derbies with his father, brother and nephew in the family boat, “The Hole Robber.” He was a woodworker and stained-glass artisan, creating beautiful pieces that he sold at craft fairs, donated to Holy Family auctions and gifted to family members. His hand-crafted wine boxes, jewelry, tables and works are on display in our homes and cherished by those who loved him. He was especially proud of the beautiful double rocking horses he and his wife made for their twin grandchildren in the Danski Workshop.
Dan joins his father, Ed, and brother-in-law Dave Lichy in death.
He is survived by his mother, Elaine; wife Dena; daughters Alicia (Beau) Nuxoll, Brittney (fiancé Justin Zeliff) Spencer and Cassidy Spencer; granddaughters Adalyn and Brielle Nuxoll; two bonus grandsons, Jayce and Rayland Zeliff; brother Charles “Chuck” (Karleen) Spencer; sisters Patricia “Patty” Lichy, Charlene “Charlie” (Bob) Colkins and Michelle “Shelley” (Rick) LaPlante. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Dan had many roles in life, including son, father and even pesky little brother. He found humor in the most obscure things and could get you laughing to tears. Thinking of you, we will remember your contagious laugh. We say goodbye as you often did, “That’s nice.”
A celebration of life will be planned for June 26. For more information about this or to share memories of Dan, please go to bit.ly/3fFF6D1.