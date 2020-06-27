Danial Ray “Dan” Brannan, 70, of Pullman, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center, in Spokane.
Dan was born July 18, 1949, in Colfax, to Dale Brannan and Shirley Stilson Brannan Workman. He grew up on a farm and attended Pullman schools. He played football for Pullman High School. Dan knew all of the cops in town and they knew him as the guy in the lime green ’67 Chevelle SS 396. Following graduation from Pullman High School, Class of 1967, Dan went to work in the heavy equipment/trucking industry. He worked across the area for a number of years. In 1980, Dan decided it was time to become independent and started Dan Brannan Trucking.
Dan married Lorraine Laughton Reams on Feb. 14, 1982, in Coeur d’Alene, and together they have made Pullman their home. He retired in 2012.
When asked what his hobbies were, Dan would always say his trucks. However, he did find time to enjoy boating, RVing and still “going fast.” Dan and Lorraine loved traveling in their motor home during the summers. Dan especially enjoyed the motor home adventures with the grandsons.
Dan was a fun-loving, genuine man who stuck to his convictions and refused to compromise his beliefs. Dan was a true conversationalist. He loved hanging out with family and friends and sharing laughter and stories. His caring interior was masked by his rough and tough exterior.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine, at the family home in Pullman; his daughter, Pamela Rogers, of Spokane; three grandsons, Brady, Bryce and Broc, of Pullman; stepfather Frank Workman, of Spokane; his mother-in-law, Louise Laughton, of Steptoe; sisters JoAnne (Chuck) Bryan, of Pullman, and Jeanne (Don) Tulloch, of Yakima; his just-like-a-brother, lifelong friend, Toby (Jean) Hinderer, of Pullman; his stepsisters, Debbi (Ray) Jahaaski, of Colorado, Michele (Terry) Finseth, of California, Vickie (Doug) Johnston, of Spokane, and Lori (Mark) Hendricks, of Bothell; stepbrother Steve (Jennifer) Workman, of Renton, Wash.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Dan’s life will be planned for a later date. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. The family suggests memorial donations to a favorite charity. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.