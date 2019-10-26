Dana Marie Detrick, 58, of Clarkston, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle.
Dana was born Dec. 24, 1960, in Clarkston, to Richard and Eleanor Nuxoll.
Dana’s love for her husband, Don, was unwavering. They were married Feb. 14, 1988, in Clarkston. Dana’s sister, Sandy, meant the world to her. Her time with nieces and nephews were also very special to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Dana is survived by her sister, Sandy; husband Don; stepson Ryan; nephew Brandon; and niece Tara.
A memorial is set for 4 p.m. Friday at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston.
