Dan Richard Stilson passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, after a long illness with COPD.
He was born Jan. 9, 1958, in Colfax, to Laura and Dan W. Stilson. He grew up in Pomeroy, where he was the live wire of the sibling group (David, Susan, Jeanne and Robert). He played baseball and, since age 9, worked full time alongside Mom and Dad at Stilson Meats. He was especially good at “recruiting” his friends to help when he had to load the frozen meat lockers.
In 1974, Stilson Meats relocated and the family moved to Lewiston, where Dan graduated. He became head meat cutter until it sold in 1983. He married the love of his life, Gayle Lea Johnson, Dec. 17, 1976. First son, Adam Wesley, arrived May 22, 1979, followed by Dustin Lee on Feb. 10, 1983. A sweet, redheaded girl, Lindsey Jo, followed Dec. 18, 1986.
In 1987, Dan went to work as meat manager at Albertsons in Walla Walla, where he spent the rest of his working days. He loved his job and took pride in putting together a beautiful meat case for customers.
He loved the Seahawks, Mariners and Atlanta Braves, and enjoyed playing and hosting poker parties. He passed along his card-playing skills to his kids around the kitchen table. The last year of his life, he moved in with his daughter’s family and cherished time spent with them.
Dan is survived by his parents, four siblings, three children, grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He especially cherished his grandkids and always had a treat waiting for them. Dan went to rest with his wife, Gayle, who preceded him in death.
A celebration of life will be held Oct. 12 in Lewiston, and at 9 a.m. Sept. 7 in Walla Walla at the Getaway. Donations can be made in his memory to Walla Walla Community Hospice in honor of the compassionate care he received.