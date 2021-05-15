Dan Lee Trieber, 61, of Lewiston, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Lewiston.
He was born July 20, 1959, in Clarkston to Leah Shoemaker and Larry Trieber Sr. He married Reta Trieber in 2006 and she passed in 2019.
Dan used to work at a sawmill in Wyoming. He also enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, hanging out with family and going for car rides.
He is survived by his son, Jonathan Trieber, of Lewiston; daughter Amber Trieber, of Sheridan, Wyo.; stepson Eric Mohl, of Sheridan; nephews Larry and Rich Dealy, both of Boise; sister Diana Liming, of Boise; stepgrandson Leo Mohl, of Sheridan; and ex-girlfriend Lisa French, of Sheridan. Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Reta; his parents, Leah and Larry; and brothers Marvin, Ron and Larry Trieber Jr.
Services will be planned for a later date.