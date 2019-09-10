A treasured husband, father, grandpa and friend, Dan C. Peer, 86, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Clarkston.
Dan was born March 10, 1933, in Lewiston to Dan L. and Lavelle Peer. His siblings were older sister Margie Schilling and younger brother Scott Amun. He graduated high school in Culdesac in 1951, and later attended the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College.
He met the love of his life, Iva Birdsell, at a dance at the Metronome in Lewiston in 1952. They fell fast in love and were married April 25, 1953, in Clarkston.
Dan served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps from 1953 to 1955, stationed at Camp Gordon, Ga., and Fort Clayton, in the Panama Canal Zone, as a telegrapher.
He was no stranger to hard work. While in high school during harvest, you would find him working on everything imaginable in the field. He managed a bowling alley in Kamiah and worked at the family business, Peer’s Chevron, in Culdesac. His love for driving a big rig started early, driving long-haul cattle trucks from Culdesac to Ellensburg and school bus in Moscow and Asotin. He worked for Camas Prairie Railroad before joining Potlatch Corp.’s pulp and paper division, where he retired in 1996. Unable to lie low in retirement, for 12 years he drove bus for Wheatland Express and for the Asotin School District, loving every minute of it. Kids often referred to him as their “favorite bus driver.” Dan proudly followed his grandchildren in their sporting events, concerts, recitals and competitions. He was a common face in the stands, enthusiastically cheering for his people.
In 1980, Dan survived a head-on accident at the bottom of the old Lewiston Spiral Highway, extricated from his car, he was slowed down for a year as he recovered.
Dan and Iva had three children, Kathy (Chris) Roberts of Clarkston, Kurt (Jackie) Peer of Asotin and Kristi (Kevin) Matthews of Anacortes, Wash., and was blessed with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Dan and Iva lived in Asotin for 32 years before moving to Clarkston. He served two years on the Asotin County Fair Board, enjoyed bowling in the men’s classics, attending car shows and restoring classic cars and square dancing with Iva. He was an avid fan of the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks, LSCC Warriors and Asotin Panthers.
Dan was a gentleman. He doted over his wife, took care of her, cherished and loved her unconditionally. In his words, she was his chosen one. As fate brought them together at a dance, perhaps the most touching dance was their last dance at their grandson’s wedding reception last September. Surrounded by family, his heart was filled with love and pride as he danced with his lovely bride, alone in the spotlight as the longest-married couple.
A service will be held later. Our family appreciates the wonderful nurses and doctors who have cared for Dan in the recent years.