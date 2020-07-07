Dallas Ray Robinett was born Feb. 18, 1950, in Grangeville to George and Cressie (New) Robinett, of Kooskia. He passed away quietly the morning of Tuesday, June 30, 2020, after a brief illness.
He attended Pete King school in the Clearwater Valley. The family moved their logging operation to White Bird and he finished his high school years in Riggins.
He married Miletta Eller, of White Bird, in 1970. They followed the logging around and camped where the job was most of the time until their son, Brodie Robinett, was born in July 1972.
Dallas continued logging for a few years with the family and finally moved out on his own with other jobs. He spent several years in Valdez, Alaska, working for family Del and Virginia Welch as the shop manager and mechanic. He faced many new experiences in Alaska and loved every minute of it. He was amazed about the fishing. An evening on the city dock with his son and a fishing pole was good for the soul at the end of the day.
He went into construction in the White Bird area, built driveways, developed springs, just your random dirt work. Anything he could do on a piece of equipment was very pleasing and relaxing to him.
He opened his home to many; everyone was welcome. He made them all feel like family. The house was always filled with teenagers of all ages. Day or night, the kids would just show up and some even stayed for days. He loved them all. There was never a dull moment around the place and it was always filled with some good laughs and a few learning experiences for him, as well as the kids.
He loved music, especially country music. He would hear a song and wanted to either dance or sing. He participated in the community in so many ways. Over the years, he gave of himself for any and all things. If you needed something, he would try to find a way to help. He was a member of the White Bird Oddfellows and the Masons; he didn’t serve his country but he served the people and the community that he loved. He had a great sense of humor, witty to the core. He was always coming up with something funny to say. He had a way of making people laugh.
True to Robinett form, he always had a hunting camp. For years he shared Coolwater Saddle with the family during hunting season. Eventually he moved camp to Dairy Mountain, taking anyone and everyone who wanted to participate. It was always quite a gathering, the comraderies among those who experienced hunting season with him was one of his favorite memories. Later his camp became the Welch cabin on Doumecq, where the good times continued.
He retired his construction company in 2007 but still kept his hand in a few things on Virginia Welch’s place on the river and on Doumecq, also participating in the development of Brodie’s place on Doumecq.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Cressie Robinett; brothers Phil Robinette and Leo Robinett; and sisters Peggie Orr and Glenna Heminger.
He is survived by his son, Brodie Robinett; grandson Bryson; granddaughters Kaitlyn and Jessica; great-granddaughters Aubreigh, Rhiley and Charlie; sister Cindy Dahler and her husband, Kim; brother Jerry Robinett and his wife, Loraine; as well as extended family, Miletta Robinett, William Wisenor, Virginia Welch, Richard and Terry Eller, and Bill and Bonnie Asker. He had so many others that he loved as family and cherished each moment he spent with each and everyone.
He touched so many lives and so many touched his. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Rest in peace to a good man, Dallas Robinett.
Cremation has taken place. Dallas’ remains will be inurned at White Bird Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
