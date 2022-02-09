Lt. Col. Dallas Harold Smith, U.S. Army retired, 85, of Alexandria, Ala., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at his home. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Ray O’Reilly, of Sausalito, Calif.; and the mother of his children, Shirley Owen Hunter, of Lewiston.
Lt. Col. Smith was born March 19, 1936, in Cottonwood to Harold and Della Smith. He grew up in Idaho County and was a graduate of Grangeville High School. He attended the University of Idaho and Idaho State University for several years, followed by flight school in Texas and Alabama before going on active duty with the U.S. Army, where he served with distinction as an Army helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War. He retired from the U.S. Army after 27 years of service, and then served the Department of Defense in a civilian capacity for another 16 years. He was a Master Mason and member of Hiram Masonic Lodge, No. 42, Jacksonville, Ala., where he served as Worshipful Master, secretary and treasurer.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Dr. Paula S. Smith, of Alexandria, Ala.; children Christine E. Miller and her husband, Mike, Deanna S. Ruchert and her husband, Pete, Bonnie MacMillian and her husband, Greg, all of Lewiston, Annette Bowlby and her husband, Del, of Fresno, Calif., and Elaine Marriott and her husband, Mike, of Rochester, N.Y.; nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; sister Carol Marlie Schmidt and her husband, J.D., of Grangeville; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held Feb. 1 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, Ala. A graveside interment with honors will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.
