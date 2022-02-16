Dallas “Dal” Kiele, 73, died peacefully at his home in Clarkston on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, with his loving wife by his side.
He was born Feb. 5, 1948, to Carl August and Melvina (Pfefferkorn) Kiele; he always claimed his twin brother, Del, kicked him out of the womb, as Dal was 10 minutes older than Del.
Dal was raised in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1966. He joined the U.S. Navy as a cook and served from 1967-71. He was stationed on submarines, and later he was on the USS Iwo Jima when it picked up the Apollo 13 astronauts.
He married Kim Conway in Fallon, Nev., in 1972, and they had three children, Joe, Shannon and Kandi. They later divorced, and he moved back to Lewiston.
On Dec. 14, 1995, he married Teresa (Terry) Hall in Grangeville. The couple moved to Milwaukee, Wis.; Ogden, Utah; and Loveland, Colo., as Terry was transferred for her job. Dal became known far and wide for his legendary cookies and caramel corn. The couple moved to Clarkston in 2017 after Terry retired.
Dal was preceded in death by his parents; brother Carl; and sisters Dinah and Donna. He is survived by his wife, Terry, and cat, Mister, at their Clarkston home; son Joe Kiele, of Fallon, Nev.; daughters Shannon Kiele and Kandi O’Donnell, of Fallon, Nev.; twin brother, Del Kiele, of Lewiston; brother Mardean (Dorothy) Kiele, of Lewiston; sister Doreen (Gene) Sandquist, of Vancouver, Wash.; and brother, Darold (Mary) Kiele, of Loris. S.C. He is also survived by grandchildren Robbie Kiele, Skye O’Donnell and Jace Espinosa; great-grandchildren Eva, Oliver and Lane; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. At Dal’s request, no funeral is planned; a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank or animal shelter.