Dale R. Turner, longtime businessman in the Lewiston Orchards, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. He was 80 years old.
He started his life born in Redding, Calif., to LaVaughn and Joyce Turner. They later divorced, and his father remarried his new mother, Virginia. Dale grew up in Yuba City, Calif., and was very active in sports. Football was his favorite. He was nicknamed Tornado Turner. When football season was over, it was time to hunt deer and birds. He was full of stories of deer and goose hunting in the rice fields near where he lived.
In 1959 he joined the U.S. Army at Fort Ord. Shortly after joining, he went to Korea, where he played more football for I Corp. He was honorably discharged in 1962. He then moved to Idaho and soon fell in love with a real country girl named Carolyn Gillespie. She worked at the old Ahsahka Store outside of Orofino. Dale worked on the construction of Dworshak Dam at the time, and he would go into the store, and that is where they met and not long after were married Sept. 20, 1963.
Barber school in Boise was next. Along with their two children, Ken and Pam. After that, he barbered in Lewiston for 15 years. In 1976, he started Orchards Pawn shop and Dales Boat Camper Auto. He was a busy man for the 35 years that he spent on Thain Road. He enjoyed every bit of it too. He told endless stories of deals and interesting things he experienced from behind the counter, or gun show tables. He loved doing all that. Attending auctions and gun shows and sales were a high priority for his business career. Dale could be found at all of them. And he continued to attend them with his son, Ken after he retired too. It was one of their fun things to do together besides hunting and farming.
Retiring in 2000 from Orchards Pawn he moved to Waha, spending his days building a house and shop. He loved equipment and spent a lot of time in the seat of a tractor preparing a hay field or on a Cat moving dirt. He loved his place in Waha. He took great pleasure in doing what he wanted to do and enjoying life outside. He was always up at the crack of dawn viewing wildlife out his back door, planning the next hunting season and on watching for that big buck.
Dale is survived by his wife and lifelong love of 56 years, Carolyn, at home and at work. They were partners in everything. He also is survived by his sister Vicki; their two children, son Ken (Erica) and daughter Pam; four grandchildren, Rachelle, JC, Amber and Jacquie; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Dale had many friends and acquaintances in his life. He will be greatly missed by all. A celebration of life will come in the spring. We hope everyone will attend and bring their stories to share.