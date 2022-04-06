Dale Lee Brown, 79, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at his home in Weippe, from complications of dementia and heart problems.
Dale was born Aug. 21, 1942, in Moscow to Gladys Baker Brown and George Everett Brown, of Bovill. He was raised in Headquarters, Idaho, and attended school in Pierce, playing various sports, and he graduated as a forester from Pierce High in 1961. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1962 soon after graduation, carrying on a long family tradition of military service. When he got out of the Navy, he went to work at Rape’s Market in Pierce as a butcher. He married Cathy Currin and was the proud father of three children. Later he married Dorothy Ottinger and added stepchildren to his beloved extended family. He was proud of all “his kids” and made a lasting impression on them to be kind and hardworking.
Dale spent most of his working years driving logging truck, and he sure loved to decorate them with all kinds of fancy lights and shiny things. It’s not an exaggeration to say his trucks were lit up like Christmas trees. Everyone could recognize a Finke truck that belonged to Dale. He also loved Christmas and would decorate his house and shop with what seemed like a million twinkling lights. When he wasn’t driving truck, he was working on carpentry projects around his home. In the summer, he enjoyed making firewood and having barbecues with family and friends in his shop. Come fall, he looked forward to hunting and cutting game in the meat room with his sons, grandsons and many friends. He will be terribly missed and remembered as quite the storyteller who could make anyone laugh. He will also be remembered as a kind man, loving father and good friend to all.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, ex-wife Cathy, and other family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dorothy, who is residing in their home in Weippe. Surviving children include Melony Brown, of Deary; Doug (Lori) Brown, of Lewiston; Faris (Tina) Brown, of Pinedale, Wyo.; Larry (Juli) Kelly, of Great Falls, Mont.; Debra (Joe) Peltier, of Rock Creek, Mont.; Roberta (TJ) Farmer, of Spokane; Chris Brown, of Antelope, Calif.; and Shala (Boyd) White, of Libby, Mont. He was the proud grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 21 treasured children.
To honor Dale’s wishes, he will be cremated without a funeral service. He never did like much of a fuss to be made over him.
The family would like to thank Dr. Peterson and assistant Arika Griffin, St. Joe’s Hospice, Pine Hills Funeral, and family, friends and neighbors who have been helping the Brown family through this difficult time.