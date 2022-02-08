Dale L. Slagle was born Aug. 29, 1925, and passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. He was born in the home on the farm of his parents, Claude and Lietha Myrtle, on Deep Creek Road near Potlatch. He grew up on that farm. He attended schools in Potlatch and graduated in June 1944.
Dale joined the U.S. Army in July 1944. After boot camp, he was sent to Saipan in the Pacific front of World War II. It was the end of the war, so Dale said he was “kicked around to different duties.” He was a cook’s helper for a while but eventually ended up in personnel. That was a good place for him as he loved people and had a gift of gab. When you were with Dale, you didn’t have to worry about how to keep a conversation going. And when it comes to history, he was a walking, talking history book of the people he knew in the Potlatch area. He was honorably discharged from the Army in July of 1946.
From then until he returned to full-time farming in 1981, his jobs included working for the Potlatch Highway Department, pumping gas at a gas station in Las Vegas, being a truck driver out of Fairchild Air Force base, and working at the Potlatch Forests Inc. Mill in Potlatch and the Bennet Mill in Princeton.
Dale married Alice Johnson in June 1952. They had two daughters, Elaine and Linda. They later divorced. He married Bernice Solberg in April 1979. They divorced in 1991.
From 1981, Dale stayed on the farm and was actively putting up hay until 2018. Dale didn’t smoke but while swathing and baling, he would light up a cigar “to keep the bugs away.”
Dale also loved sweets. He willingly shared his mother’s Cry Babies cookie recipe and loved the baked and shared results of the recipe.
Dale is survived by his two daughters, Elaine Jackson and Linda Slagle, seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his many friends and neighbors.
Dale will be interred at the Slagle family plot in the Freeze Cemetery. At Dale’s request, there will be no funeral service.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.