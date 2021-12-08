Dale L. Butler, 79, of Colville, Wash., and formerly of Buhl, Idaho, passed away quietly Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Hospice House North in Spokane. Family is planning a memorial next spring, date and time to be determined.
Dale was born June 17 (on his mother’s birthday), 1942, at the family farm in New Plymouth, Idaho. The family moved to Mountain Home in 1957, where he graduated in 1961. He went to McCall shortly afterward and went to work for the Forest Service, where he met and married Bobbie “Roberta” Boston, his loving and forever wife of 58 years. Eventually, he worked for Ikola Logging and finally with the Butler family business. He moved to Buhl and started a new construction company, which evolved into Bucko Livestock with his father and brother. Finally, Dale and Bobbie moved to their Deep Creek ranch in Colville, Wash. Dale’s life story is far too rich to list here.
Suffice to say, “Life is an adventure so enjoy it.” And he did.
Dale is survived by Bobbie, her daughters Debbie Boston, of Donnelly, Idaho, Vicky Baukol, of Moscow, Tammy Joerger, of McCall, and son David Butler, of Buhl, and their children; brothers Bill, of Gresham, Ore., and Gary, of Lewiston, many nieces and nephews, along with cousins galore. Preceding him in death are parents Leonard and Cecile Butler and brothers Lawrence and James.