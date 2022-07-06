Dale John Haley was born to parents Veronica (Verna) Laylin and Horace (John) Haley on June 15, 1946, in Marquette, Mich.
Dale spent his early years near the great lakes. As a small child, he moved with his family to northern Idaho, living first in Cottonwood, then in Orofino. After high school, he started a janitorial business with his brother, Duane.
In 1971, he moved to Lewiston, where he made his permanent home. Dale was a valued employee at J.C. Penney for 40 years, from 1971 until his retirement in 2011.
Dale was a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce in both Orofino and Lewiston, participating in many charitable and civic activities. He taught gun safety to teens at the Lewiston Gun Club and played Santa Claus for the local Boy Scouts on several occasions.
Dale was fond of animals and frequently donated to the local animal shelter. He was also a lifelong supporter of Military Veterans. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the veterans home or to Lewis Clark Animal Shelter.
Dale passed away gently Friday, July 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Ines Rose; his brothers, Dwight Haley and Duane Haley; and nephews Donald Rose, Timothy Broemeling and Paul Haley.
He is survived by his sister Leola Broemeling, and many beloved nieces, nephews and great and grand-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held graveside at 1 p.m. July 9 at the Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.