Dale Joe Richardson

Dale Richardson passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, May 14, 2022, with family by his side. He was 87 years old.
Dale was born to Joe and Bertha Richardson on Oct. 29, 1934, in Orofino. He lived in one of the three houses in Riverside, moving to Spokane during the second grade while his father worked in the naval shipyard in Astoria, Ore., during the outbreak of World War II. In 1943, Dale and his family moved back to Upper Fords Creek in Orofino, where his father would start Riverside Lumber Company with two partners, Gwen Maynard and Leonard Floan. His family would once again move to Riverside in the late 1940s.
Dale turned out for track his freshman year of high school, lettering in his first track meet. He was the only freshman to letter that year and won the state long jump title as a senior in 1953. During his high school years, he worked for his father at Riverside Lumber, learning sawmill maintenance and operation management throughout the late 1940s through ’50s.
Dale enrolled at the University of Idaho in the fall of 1953, hitchhiking back home whenever he could his first year. He would purchase his first motorcycle in the summer of 1954, starting a lifelong love affair with motorcycles.
During his time at college, Dale enlisted for the National Guard in 1956, graduating from National Guard Officer School in Boise as a Second Lieutenant in 1958. He later retired from the National Guard reserves as a second lieutenant in the early 1960s.
Dale’s passion was off-road motorcycle racing, and he competed in some of the biggest races of the late 1950s through ’70s. He won the Northwest Championship Paul Bunyan Enduro six times. Dale Represented the United States at the ISDT in ’65, ’69, ’70 and ’71 in Garmisch, Germany; El Escorial, Spain; and twice on the Isle of Man. He also competed numerous times in the Big Bear Run in Southern California as well as the inaugural Baja 1000 and Barstow to Vegas races.
In 1959, Dale sold his car and motorcycle to save up money to travel to Shannon, Ireland. He spent the fall riding a Maico motorcycle throughout Europe, meeting Brigitte Woller in Frankfurt, West Germany, through a reference from a friend. Dale and Brigitte would later marry Oct. 1, 1960, in Frankfurt. They moved back home to Orofino soon after and had two sons, Brent (born December 1964) and Dan (born May 1967).
In 1965, Dale spent time at Forest Products Research lab in Madison, Wis., finalizing his operational knowledge to manage operations for Riverside Lumber Company. He and his father, Joe, would run the sawmill until 1980. Unable to renew their property lease for the sawmill, they dismantled the mill in 1981.
Dale went on to work at Konkolville Lumber Company as plant manager in 1987. Dale worked for Don Konkol until retiring in 1996. Dale and Brigitte started Riverside Storage in 1998, operating it for more than 20 years. During that time, they welcomed the birth of their three grandsons, Joseph (to Brent and Elizabeth), and Zack and Lucas (to Dan and Kristal). Dale spent his retirement working on vintage cars, motorcycles and steam engines with his sons and grandsons — a passion he was happy to share with his family and friends.
Dale is survived by his wife of 62 years, Brigitte; brothers Jack and Gary; his son, Dan, and daughter-in-law, Kristal; and grandsons Joe, Zack and Lucas. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Brent.
We will forever miss the twinkle in his eye as Brigitte prodded him into telling a story, his quick sense of humor and his joy at finding that special part needed to finish a project.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. at the Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St., Orofino.