On Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, Dale J. Erickson, formerly of Lewiston, passed away suddenly at age 72.
Dale was born Feb. 1, 1947, in Lewiston to Robert and Alvira (Fleshman) Erickson. After graduating from Kootenai Jr.-Sr. High School in Harrison, Idaho, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he was eventually stationed at Castle Air Force Base in Merced, Calif. There, he met and married Lydia Cross on Sept. 5, 1970. After several years they moved back to Lewiston, where they raised a daughter, Amber, and a son, Curt.
Dale was employed by the city of Lewiston for more than 25 years, as a city traffic engineer/GIS manager and was an active member of the Rocky Mountain chapter of the American Public Works Association; serving as their president in 1999-2000 and being named their Public Works Leader of the Year in 2000.
Dale was an avid outdoorsman all his life; fishing, camping, hunting and snowmobiling as often as possible. He was also a part of Lewiston’s Parks and Recreation softball and basketball communities for many years. Dale relocated to Arizona upon retirement and rediscovered his lifelong love for horses; spending nearly every day riding and even served as a member of the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers.
Dale was preceded in death by his father, Bob. He is survived by his mother Alvira Erickson; his former wife, Lydia Erickson; his daughter Amber (Adam) Geffon; his son Curt Erickson; his grandchildren Ben and Alexandra Geffon; his siblings Bruce, Diana, David and Vicki; his nieces Heidi and Niki; his uncle Cecil and numerous beloved cousins, as well as his many Arizona friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.
No funeral is planned at this time.