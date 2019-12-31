Dale Eugene Lawrence, 80, of Post Falls, Idaho, peacefully passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, with family by his side. Dale fought tremendously hard this past year to remain with his beloved wife, Sandy, but ultimately succumbed to multiple medical conditions.
Dale was born Jan. 2, 1939, to Larry and Juanita (Nelson) Lawrence in Moscow and spent his childhood in the Bovill area. During his high school years, he worked in the summer months out of the Clarkia Ranger Station, and during his spare time he would ride his horse, Sadie, through the woods, with his dog, Rattler, running along.
Dale graduated from Deary High School in 1957 and then worked out of the Lewiston office for the state of Idaho as a surveyor until he received a draft notice from the U.S. Army. He decided he’d rather be a Marine, so he enlisted in 1958.
He and his high school sweetheart, Sandy Rosenau, were married in July 1960, and she joined him at his duty station in El Toro, Calif.
He was a proud U.S. Marine and completed two tours of service, which included mission-critical aircraft maintenance support of Phantom F4B jets in Vietnam during Operation Rolling Thunder, America’s first major air campaign there.
Following his decorated Marine Corps career, he, along with his wife and 1-year-old daughter, settled into civilian life in Buena Park, Calif. He was employed as a hydraulic mechanic for Clarklift of Los Angeles until retirement, when he and Sandy moved to Post Falls so they could be close to family and watch the grandkids grow.
Dale greatly enjoyed retirement, when he took great pride in caring for his home and yard. He could often be found in the garage working on his Ford Ranger or his many different woodworking projects. In the winter months, Dale spent many happy hours building remote-control planes, and in the summer, he, Sandy, family and friends enjoyed relaxing on their covered backyard patio.
Dale was a very informed man and had great knowledge on a wide variety of topics thanks to his thirst for reading magazines, newspapers and his daily devotion to the 5 p.m. news. You could always count on Dale for a good story. He was a great storyteller with amazing attention to detail that captivated family and friends.
Dale is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of more than 59 years, Sandy, and his daughter, Tawnya (Mike) Gilbert, of Spokane Valley, a longtime Post Falls school teacher. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Joshua, Taylor and Samantha. Dale was very proud of his daughter and grandchildren for their many personal and professional accomplishments. Joshua is a decorated U.S. Marine and recently commissioned second lieutenant; Taylor is a licensed physical therapist assistant in Texas; and Samantha is earning a master’s degree in social work at Baylor University. Dale is also survived by his younger brother, Ron (Gloria) Long, who he loved deeply and enjoyed sharing stories about him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Ryan, and grandparents, Rudolph and Alma Nelson.
A private immediate family viewing has already occurred in December. No services will be held, but a celebration of life is being planned for the spring.