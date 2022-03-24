Dale Edward Cosner, 79, of Lynnwood, Wash., passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022.
He was born Sept. 13, 1942, in Orofino to Vera and Richard Cosner. He was raised on a farm/ranch in the Cavendish-Teakean area, and went to Orofino area schools.
He entered the U.S. Air Force in January 1961, and was stationed in Great Falls, Mont., where he met and married Marie Ferguson on April 24, 1962.
To this marriage were born Richard, David, Randy and Denise. While in the Air Force, they lived in Guam and Turkey as well as several places in the U.S. He retired from the Air Force on Jan. 31, 1981, and later moved to Marysville, Wash., and lived and worked there until the passing of his wife in 2005. He bought a motor home and traveled extensively, eventually settling in Kooskia until the summer of 2020, when he returned to Washington to be near his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and camping with family and friends. He loved anything Western and car racing.
He is survived by his children; six grandchildren, April, Jaylynn, Vanessa, Emma, Destiny and Randy (RJ); siblings Helen Egland, Leona Marie, Norma Hosford, Paul Haddock and Karen Mortensen; his good friend and cousin, Frank Jenkins; and his nieces and nephews, Jayne, Janell, Gary, Greg, Victoria, Valerie, Alysia and Sierra. He shared a special bond with great-nieces Jacey and Kally. He was preceded in death by both parents; his wife, Marie; sister Joyce; and brother Fred.
Cremation has taken place, and his ashes will be scattered in the Clearwater River at a later date. A memorial marker will be placed near his father’s burial site in the Teakean cemetery.
The family would like you to consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a veteran’s charity, as Dale often gave to them throughout the years. There is an online memorial at beckstributecenter.com. Feel free to leave comments, personal stories or upload cherished photos.