Dale Coons left this life for another adventure Friday, March 5, 2021, at age 75.
His life was filled with love of family and friends. He gave so much and took little. He was a best friend, mentor, hard worker, wonderful cook and creator. His charming smile, quick wit and humor will be engraved in everyone’s heart who loved him. He loved music, baseball, fishing and camping.
Dale was born to Harold and Dorothy Coons, of Washington state. Dale lived a busy and varied life with many moves throughout the West. His favorite time growing up was in Idaho in the Stites/Kooskia area.
Dale excelled in music and could play many instruments. As a member of the local bands Rhythm & Blues and Valley Ramblers, he played at dances and gatherings all around the Clearwater area. Dale worked at the local sawmill after graduation. In 1965, he was called to serve in the U.S. Army and served one tour in Vietnam. He came home in the fall of 1967 and went into construction for Morrison-Knudsen. He moved his family to Mountain Home, Idaho, and worked in the highway construction business. After a few years there, he took a transfer to Saudi Arabia and worked to help build a city for one of the kings near Bahrain. His time there taught him how great America was and he learned much from the other nationalities he worked with.
He took another transfer to southern Wyoming, where he met his forever wife, Shannon, who has been with him for 40 years. They moved to Arizona, where he took up rock crushing as a profession, and they lived there from 1985 to the present. He loved to rodeo when he was younger, camp, hunt and snowmobile with family. He went fishing as much as he could later in life, watched baseball and developed his cooking skills in the kitchen and on the grill. Dale had an irresistible smile that showed off his dimples. He was quick to laugh and slow to anger; helpful to those who needed him and a great mentor. The lives he touched will be his legacy.
Dale Coons is survived by his wife, Shannon Coons, of Globe, Ariz.; sister Donna King, of Payette, Idaho; sons Carl (Joanie) and Robert Coons, of Lewiston; mother-in-law Glennis Sostrom, of Globe, Ariz.; brothers-in-law Carl, Frank and Eric Sostrom; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; 12 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Interment will be in Kooskia with graveside services at 1 p.m. March 19 in Pine Grove Cemetery. Blackmer Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.