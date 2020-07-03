Dale Cameron Hammerly, a longtime Moscow resident, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Regency Pullman; he was 89 years young.
He was born Jan. 31, 1931, on Moscow Mountain near Moscow, to Cecil E. and Valencia (Elliott) Hammerly.
The family moved to a farm in Genesee, where he attended school from first through sixth grades. They then moved to Walla Walla and ran a boarding house for a year before returning to Moscow. He graduated from Moscow High School in 1949.
He tried his hand at a few jobs: a bellhop at the Moscow Hotel, a bank teller in Moscow and Priest River, drove taxi, and finally work as a lineman and repairman with GTE, which he retired from in 1992 after 32 years. He owned Games Etc, a game room in the Palouse Mall for several years after he retired.
Dale met JoAnn Ward, and they started dating in November 1951, got engaged in May 1952 and married in September 1952 in Avon.
Dale loved hunting, fishing, camping and boating. He also enjoyed bowling and bowled on many different leagues throughout the years, first at the Bowlerama in Moscow and then Zeppoz in Pullman. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, a good place to play pool and unwind, and was a lifetime member of the NRA.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, JoAnn, in 2008; a brother, Louis Fergus Swenson; and three sisters, Margaret Hammerly, Shirley Runyan and Velva Montoya.
He is survived by his three children, David R. Hammerly, Dale L. Hammerly and Eunice E. Deccio (Dennis), all of Moscow. He also leaves five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Short’s Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Moscow Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Humane Society of the Palouse or the Idaho Chapter of the Wildlife Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.