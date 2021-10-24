D. Scott Huffman passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the age of 65. Scott was born on Aug. 16, 1956, at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle to Donald and Joyce Huffman. The family lived in Seattle for a few years and then moved to Spokane before settling into their new hometown of Moscow. Scott graduated from Moscow High School in 1975. After completing high school, he attended Yellowstone Automotive College in Billings, Mont.
Scott married Debbie Dawson on June 16, 1978, at the First Presbyterian Church in Moscow. They made their home in Moscow before moving to Palouse in 1998. The couple have two children, Heather and Mitch, and five grandchildren, Hailey, Jacob, Molly, Eli and Ashley.
Scott worked in the fertilizer, farming and trucking industry for most of his life. He enjoyed being self-employed and built a successful commercial trucking business as an owner-operator, Scott Huffman Trucking. If he wasn’t on the road, he was working in the shop. Scott was very proud of his equipment and his relationships with customers. He was a talented mechanic, fabricator/welder and engineer, and could repair anything. Scott was always working on a project. He was currently building a 1980 Peterbilt truck, a lifelong dream — a vision his family will now carry out.
Scott enjoyed his work but also enjoyed motorcycle riding, jeeping, boating and camping. He loved socializing and hanging out with his family and friends.
Scott is survived by his wife Debbie, of Palouse; daughter, Heather (Dave) Beckner; son, Mitch (Tawni) Huffman; and grandchildren, Hailey and Jacob Beckner and Molly and Eli Huffman, all of Palouse, and Ashley Beckner, of Clarkston; and brothers, Toby Huffman, of Genesee, and Kip Huffman, of Viola. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Scott was a wonderful husband, dad, father-in-law, grandpa and friend. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and his two beloved dogs, Lily and Cheyenne. His wonderful sense of humor, big laugh and quick wit will be missed by all who knew him.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse.
Special thanks to Scott’s care team at Whitman Hospital in Colfax, and MultiCare Valley Hospital of Spokane Valley, Wash.
Donations in Scott’s name may be made to the Scott Huffman Memorial Scholarship Fund at any P1FCU branch or mailed to P.O. Box 486, Palouse, WA 99161. The scholarship will benefit students pursuing a vocational or agricultural career path.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.