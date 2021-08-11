On Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, during his sleep, Gene Whetstone passed from this life into his eternal life, where he now worships at the feet of Jesus.
On Feb. 3, 1933, “Gene” was born Darrel Gene Whetstone, the oldest out of a set of fraternal twins, to Jacob and Cleo Whetstone in Dodge City, Kan.
He was a Dust Bowl-era, Kansas farm boy turned preacher, husband, father and patriarch. Because of the early influence of a preacher and his wife, he found our Savior Jesus Christ and accepted Him as Lord, as a child.
In 1951, Gene attended Colorado Springs Bible College, and while studying for the ministry, he met and married Bonnie Myrle Wade. They were married May 31, 1953. They met in the college singing group, spent their marriage singing together in ministry and now sing together at the feet of Jesus. For 67 years, they served side by side in ministry. Gene and Bonnie pastored in Bird City, Kan., Kennewick, Weippe, Medford, Ore., and Coeur d’Alene.
Together, Gene and Bonnie had four children, Gayla, Chris, Eddie and Bonnie Jean.
Together, they created not only a home and a family, but a legacy of faith that endures to this day.
Though he has left us on this side of eternity, he is not gone. He is with his savior, the voice that first called to him on a cow trail, the father of his life, the author of his legacy. He is also with his Bonnie.
He came from nothing, but gave us everything. His legacy remains on this Earth in the form of his family, a living memorial to his love and his faith. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren continue on in the race, running hard after his trail of footprints.
He was preceded in death by his parents, oldest brother, Bill and his wife, Bonnie. He is survived by his twin sister Deloris (Lester) Boone and younger sister Carol Berkley. His children are Gayla (Marvin) Shreffler, Eddie (Nancy) Whetstone, Christy (Dave) Lycan and Bonnie Jean (Alan) Bingaman. His grandchildren are Shawna (Jason) Kaufman, Charla (Drew) Romero, David Allen (Melissa) Lycan, Raymond (Brooke) Bingaman, Eric (Rebecca) Lamb, Kevin (Mikkayla) Bingaman and Sundee (Keldon) Schaffer. His 12 great-grandchildren also remain: McKenzie Romero, Megan Romero, Marcus Romero, Micaiah Lamb, Blaire Lycan, Rhys Romero, Brooks Lycan, Selah Lamb, Bree Lycan, Benaiah Lamb, and Zoey and Seth Bingaman. He also has many nieces and nephews still among us.
Gene Whetstone is not gone, in any sense of the word. He is away, waiting for us to catch up, trading herding stories with Moses and David no doubt. His last instructions to a great-grandchild were, “Mind God, and run the race.”