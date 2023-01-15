Cynthia “Cindy” (Zander) Zobel

Cynthia “Cindy” (Zander) Zobel was born Feb. 26, 1951, in Tacoma. She was raised in Tacoma, where she attended Visitation Grammar School. She graduated from St. Leo’s High School in 1969. Cindy lived in Pullman while attending Washington State University (Go Cougs!). She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology in 1975.

Cindy married Alvin Zobel on Sept. 15, 1972, in Moses Lake, Wash. They lived briefly in Quincy, Wash. before returning to the Palouse, and settled in Lewiston where they raised their three kids, Douglas, Erica, and Carmen.