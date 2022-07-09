Cynthia Ann Sohns, more lovingly known as mom and Nana, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Saint Mark’s Hospital in Millcreek, Utah, from complications of ANCA vasculitis. I was at her side as she left this earth and saw her move peacefully into the beyond. Mom was a native of this area, having grown up in Kendrick, and graduated with the class of 1971.
She was an active majorette in high school and took second-runner-up in the junior miss competition. She worked in the auditor’s office at the Latah County Courthouse for several years before retiring. Mom loved all kinds of arts and crafts. She actively painted, crocheted, quilted and cross-stitched. Her great love was her granddaughter, Harper Noelle Sohns. Harper and Nana loved spending time together.
They would sing along to “Cocomelon,” dance, read books, play ball, play peekaboo and so much more. Mom had spent many years struggling with her mental health, as many of us do. I am so proud of the leaps and bounds she made in the past few years. I saw her explore new foods that she would never have tried previously. Go out with her friends, craft more and grow her plant collection. She genuinely laughed often and smiled — so many smiles.
She joins her brother Eddie Osborn; sister Judy Osborn; parents, Milford and Violet Osborn; and best friend, Vicky MacArthur in the spiritual realm. She leaves behind her daughter, Zoey Sophia Sohns; granddaughter, Harper Noelle Sohns; sister Marcella Salter; brother Michael Osborn; sister Linda Osborn; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Mom’s celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 28 at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Please come and go at your leisure. In honor of Mom, a crafting table and puzzle table will be set up for your enjoyment, along with food and refreshments (Pepsi products, of course). Her ashes will be buried in the Kendrick Cemetery, with the day and time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you share your favorite memories at zoey.sophia.sohns@gmail.com, or send your favorite book to her granddaughter, Harper, (who is three) as they loved to read together. Condolences and/or books may be sent to: The Family of Cynthia Sohns 676 W. Pullman Road No. 131, Moscow, ID 83843.