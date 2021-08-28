Cynthia Ann (Cyndi) (Proctor) West was born Aug. 7, 1968, in Moscow, to Wanda and lovingly adopted by Les and Bernice Proctor as their daughter on that same day.
She graduated from Deary High School and took some classes at the University of Idaho. Cyndi worked as a CAN, at Winco bakery, at Cyrus O’Leary as a pie deliverer, at Pony Express and at the Sacajewea Motel until she became disabled.
Cyndi married Brad West on May 9, 1987, and was later divorced.
Cyndi passed away in her sleep Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at her home in Juliaetta at the age of 53.
She is survived by her two sons, Brandon and Brentt West; grandchildren Gabe and Harlen, Blake, Nathan and Natalie; her dad, Les Proctor, and her mom, Eleanor Proctor (Bernice passed June 23, 1989); her brother, Clark, and wife Mari Proctor; nieces Mikayla and Jade; nephews Jake, Derek and Allen; and stepbrothers Mike and Steve Mahaffy and families; half-sister Shelley Parks with niece Blessing; and half-brothers Tony, Matt and Larry Stiner.
Cyndi enjoyed crafts, dogs and Native American culture.
A private graveside service will be at Pinecrest Cemetery in Deary.
A private graveside service will be at Pinecrest Cemetery in Deary.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow