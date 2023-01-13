Curtis “Curt” M. Vail passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at his Clarkston home. He was born July 6, 1959, to Don and Joanne Vail, of Clarkston.

Curt was raised in an entrepreneurial family and was always helping around the family store. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1977 and attended college at Eastern Washington University, where he studied chiropractic science. Despite his education to become a chiropractor, Curt moved back to Lewiston to take over the family business, Vail’s Office Equipment (later Black & Vail’s Office Products), as the third-generation owner.