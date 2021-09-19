The family of Darrell and Marilee Leatherbury was complete when their youngest son, Curtis Ray, was born Dec. 24, 1961. Their hearts were broken when Curt passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Minot, N.D. at the age of 59.
Curt spent his first two years in Garden City, Kan. Then the family moved to Washington state, and he grew up attending school in Asotin, graduating in 1980.
In 1981, Curt joined the Air Force, which eventually took him to Norfolk, Va. There, he met his soulmate, Darlene, who also had been born on Dec. 24, 1961. They were married Dec. 28, 1985, in Hampton, Va.
For the next 21 years, they lived military life, while being blessed with two sons, Curtis Jr. and Andrew. The family was stationed in Minot, N.D., where they raised their sons, and Curt retired in 2002 after serving deployments in Saudia Arabia, Korea, Kuwait, Somalia and Iraq. He then worked at various jobs until the time of his death.
Curt became a father-in-law, then a proud grandpa of three. He loved his family, and his love was shown through his actions in their everyday lives.
Two points you couldn’t argue with Curt: Seahawks are the best team in the NFL, and he needed a haircut and shave. He could criticize the Seahawks, but you better not. After 21 years of the military telling him he had to be clean-shaven, he vowed never to cut his hair again.
Curt is survived by his parents; loving wife, Darlene; sons Curtis Jr. (Christine) and Andrew (Samantha); grandchildren Amelia, Miles and Lyra; siblings Steve (Lisa) and Vicki Frei (Steve); brothers-in-law Steve Sweet (Judy) and Terry Sweet; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; nephew Justin Frei; twins great-niece and -nephew Audrey and Matthew McCall; and uncle Hank Whittington.
A celebration of life will take place from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Clarkston Eagles. Dinner will be available.