Cretia Alice (Griffin) Chapman, 83, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
She was born May 20, 1938, to Mary (Branting) and Lester Griffin in Troy. After graduating from Deary High School in 1956, she went on to study at the Sacred Heart School of Nursing at Gonzaga University, graduating in 1959. The year before graduation, she met her husband of 62 years, Sterling Chapman. They wed in 1960, going on to build a home and life for themselves in Lewiston with their two children, son Michael and daughter Michele.
Cretia was a registered nurse who dedicated her life to serving others. In her career spanning more than 60 years, she touched the lives of the many patients she cared for, mainly at the practices of Dr. Ralph Haas and Dr. Lee Gould. After retiring, Cretia liked to travel, taking many family trips, camping and enjoying nature. She was an avid bird-watcher who loved her collection of bird houses. Her favorite activity of all was spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren, who were both born on her birthday.
Cretia was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Mary Griffin, and sister, Merlyn Kirk. She is survived by her husband, Sterling Chapman; her children, Michael Chapman and Michele Chapman; her two grandchildren, Sarah Spickler and Krisha LaVoy; and her two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Avery Spickler all of Lewiston; sisters Patricia Lundgren and Gloria Dahlin; brothers David Griffin and Daniel Griffin; and multiple nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 1-5 p.m. Friday at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Pine Crest Cemetery, Deary. Dinner will follow at Deary Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 302 Idaho St.