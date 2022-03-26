Craig William Montgomery passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, March 13, 2022, during a short rehabilitation stay at the Spokane Veterans Home. He was 76 years old.
Craig was born Oct. 22, 1945, in Sherman, Texas, to Wilbur “Monk” Montgomery and Joyce Walters Montgomery. After Craig’s birth, his father was transferred by the military to Geiger Field in Spokane and the family returned to Clarkston.
From Clarkston, the family moved to Orofino, where Craig grew up playing on the hillsides, in the empty field and along the Clearwater River in Jingletown with a big group of neighborhood friends. As a youngster, he was active in Little League baseball, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, fishing, swimming and camping. As he grew older, he hunted with his dad and brother around the Montgomery/Schenk cabin. However, throughout his life he was most passionate about fishing.
Craig attended Orofino schools and graduated from Orofino High School in 1965. He was active in football, basketball, baseball and track. He also loved drawing, painting and photography. After graduating from high school, he attended Spokane Falls Community College for carpentry training. From there, he moved back to Orofino, joined the National Guard, worked and met the love of his life.
In 1968, he was deployed to Vietnam with the 116th Engineer Battalion Army National Guard.
On Dec. 27, 1969, Craig married Mary Lee Jasper. They moved to Lewiston, where Craig worked for Potlatch and attended Lewis-Clark State College. In 1972, Craig and Mary Lee moved to Nez Perce, where Craig worked for Nez Perce Rochdale for three years. During this period, their oldest son, Matthew, was born.
Craig attended Spokane Falls Community College from 1976-79 and graduated from photography school. In 1979, he opened Red Beard Photography and pursued his dream as a professional photographer.
As the years passed, the family expanded and sons Andy and Nate, and daughter Lesly were born. For several years, Craig and Mary Lee opened their loving home to nephew Hoi.
In the years 1993-95, Craig worked at the Spokane Airport as a security screener.
He became a stay-at-home dad before it was popular and devoted himself to raising his family. He was a wonderful father not only to his own children, but others. Over the years, he was a mentor and offered sanctuary to numerous teenagers.
Craig will be remembered as a devoted father and loving family man. His generous heart and giving nature was a blessing we all received. His tender spirit is dearly missed.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Monk and Joyce Montgomery, of Orofino, and his brother, Gregory Montgomery, of Spokane.
Craig is survived by Mary Lee Montgomery, sons Matt, Andy and Nate, and daughter Lesly Montgomery, all of Spokane; sisters Laurie Montgomery, of Orofino, and Robin Vande Voorde, of Brush Prairie, Wash.; grandchildren Mattie Montgomery, Naomi Logon and Kamron Long, all of Spokane; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. April 2 at Spokane Cremation and Funeral service, 2832 N. Ruby St., Spokane with reception to follow at the Veterans of Foreign Wars 300 W. Mission Ave., Spokane.