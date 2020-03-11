Craig J. Grimes

On Monday, March 2, 2020, we as a family said goodbye to our beloved husband of Trixie; dad to Josh, Kelly, Olivia, Jarrod and Emma Jo; and the best papa to Braylon, Heston and Penelope Ann.
Craig was born July 4, 1970, in Riverside, Calif., and spent his youth living in Orofino. He was always picking up odd jobs to make a few bucks, selling everything from the newspaper, cards and gift wrap, shoes and even knives. In high school, he worked at Dworshak Dam.
After graduating high school in 1988, Craig joined the U.S. Air Force, and was an honorable discharge in 1990.
Craig lived in Nebraska close to 10 years before returning to Idaho.
Craig was at his best when spending time outdoors. He enjoyed his job as a loader operator for Ray Moss Logging for many years. Our family spent any free time we had on the job with Craig, no matter where that may be. When that operation ended, he worked for a few other places, taking jobs that would most benefit his family.
Craig had a passion for the outdoors. He was adamant that he instilled this into his children. Taking any opportunity he had to teach them to cut firewood, hunt, fish and respect their surroundings at all times.
In December 2015, Craig was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The heartbreaking reality was he had become disabled. This disease took many things from Craig and our family, but never his determination and drive. He never gave up.
He always found ways to busy himself, from helping Trixie with her child care business to building things for friends and family. His main focus was always Trixie, his kids and grandkids.
Our family is very thankful for the love and support our community has shown us throughout these past four years. We are stronger because of all of you.
A very special thank you to Lewiston Cancer Center staff, nurses and Dr. Clinton Morgan. All of you were our light in the midst of darkness that came from this disease.
Craig was preceded in death by his mother, Penny MacDonald; and son Joshua Grimes.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Highland School gymnasium, 112 Boulevard Ave., Craigmont. A lunch will follow in the school cafeteria; please bring a covered dish or dessert to add to the taco bar.