Cort Northrop, 76, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at his home in Moscow, after fighting the good fight against pancreatic cancer.
He was born Sept. 13, 1944, in Boise to Cortland (Pat) Jenner Northrop Jr. and Julie Davis Northrop. For three years he reveled in being the only child and grandchild until his sister, Patty, was born. They lived an idyllic childhood in Boise. Cort attended Jefferson Elementary School, South Junior High School and Borah High School, graduating in 1962. He was the co-founder of the Borah Ski Club. He spent every weekend and holiday skiing at Bogus Basin. After high school, he attended the University of Idaho, graduating in 1967 with a degree in business finance. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. While in college, Cort married Joanie Schaertl. Tragically, she and their baby died during pregnancy.
After graduating from the U of I, Cort served in the U.S. Army as a first lieutenant in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces. Following his service, he worked for Idaho First National Bank in various locations. After several years he decided banking was not for him, so he moved to Moscow where he lived for more than 40 years. He worked in the Student Loan Department of the U of I for many years. When the department was outsourced, he worked in the U of I Library in the Serial Department, a job he loved. While working for the U of I, he was on the Planning and Staff Affairs Committee.
During this time, he met his life partner, Julie Miller, and they were together for 29 years. They enjoyed birding, traveling, cooking, family and life together. He was an active member of Team de Moura, a U of I informal faculty and staff running group. He also ran in numerous marathons over the years. He was a strong supporter of the U of I Arboretum Associates, volunteering annually at their plant sale. Cort was a true Vandal.
Cort was preceded in death by his wife Joanie; his parents, Pat and Julie Northrop; his grandparents, Cortland Jenner Sr. and Maude Northrop, and Rob and Vera Davis; and his cousin Jody Morton Vallely, of Australia. He is survived by his partner, Julie; his sister, Patty, and her husband, Rich Toney; nephew Brad Toney (Chris) and grandnieces Serena and Elise Toney, from Seattle; niece Kathy Toney, of Stuttgart, Germany; cousins Tony (Sue) Lytle, of Twickenham, England; Yoko Lytle, husband Julien Pierlas, and children Cassius, Leo and Ren, of New York City; Chris Lytle, of Los Angeles; Rob (Cheryl) Morton, of Tuscon, Ariz.; and Jessie Morton and family, of Phoenix.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: the Cortland Jenner Northrop Jr. Scholarship at the U of I College of Business and Economics (care of the Idaho Foundation, 875 Perimeter Dr., Moscow 83844) or the U of I Arboretum Associates (care of the Idaho Foundation, 875 Perimeter Dr., Moscow 83844).
There will be a private family graveside service in Boise in October. Because of COVID-19, a celebration of Cort’s life will be held in Moscow in the future.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.