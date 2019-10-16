Corrie Lee Calland Shriver was born June 7, 1927, in Orofino. She passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Corrie grew up on the Calland Homestead in Grangemont. She attended school for the first eight grades in Grangemont. The Calland family loved living in Grangemont and shared many wonderful memories through adventures in the meadow and woods. Corrie moved to Orofino to attend high school, living with her aunts and uncles.
Corrie married Wayne Shriver in March 1947. She worked for the Forest Service for 25 years. Upon retiring, she spent time doing her favorite things, gardening and spending time with friends and grandkids. She and Wayne enjoyed pinochle parties, picnics in Grangemont, dancing and summer Sundays at the beach. They enjoyed life, family and friends, and there was always a lot of laughter.
Corrie was a member of the Hit and Miss Club and the Red Hat Society.
Corrie is survived by her son, Ron (Leslie); daughter Debbie and son Ken; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and one great-great-granddaughter, expected in January; cousin David Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; brother Charlie Calland; and sister Margaret Fine.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: OCI, P.O. Box 543, Orofino, ID 83544 or Orofino Senior Center, 930 Michigan Ave., Orofino, ID 83544.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino.