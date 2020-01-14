Paula Marie (Silvestri) Hoene is survived by brother James Christopher Silvestri, of Lewiston, and son John Paul Hoene, of Clarkston. Their names were misspelled in Sunday’s Lewiston Tribune because of a Tribune error.
A rosary will be held for Orleatha Marie Gasseling at 7 p.m. Jan. 31. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1 followed by graveside services. All services will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Pomeroy, and a dinner will be held at the Catholic school following the graveside services. An incorrect service time ran in Sunday’s Tribune because of a Tribune error.
Mary Jane Helt Konkol’s celebration of life will include a 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. Mass and funeral service and a noon lunch reception Friday at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston. Her obituary was published in Sunday’s Tribune.